Earl of Wessex visits Norden Farm to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

The Earl of Wessex was one of the guests invited to Norden Farm to mark Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz today.

First held on January 27, 2001 HMD is a national commemoration day dedicated to the remembrance of those who suffered in The Holocaust.

The date is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet Union in 1945.

HMD also marks subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

The event at the centre of the arts was attended by Prince Edward, who met students from Holyport College, and students from Cox Green School who recently returned from a visit to Auschwitz.

The event also included the screening of Nicky’s Family – A documentary film about Maidenhead resident, Sir Nicholas Winton, and the story of how he saved the lives of hundreds of mostly Jewish Czech children.

Then a 29 year-old stockbroker, Sir Winton organised the rescue of the 669 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia to Britain, and other countries, during the nine months before the Second World War broke out.

He passed away in 2015, aged 106.

After the film there was a conversation between Maidenhead Synagogue’s Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain MBE, Nick Winton, son of Sir Nicholas Winton and trustee of Norden Farm, and one of ‘Nicky’s children’, Holocaust survivor John Fieldsend, whose parents were murdered at Auschwitz.