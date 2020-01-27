Chinese New Year celebrations light up Maidenhead High Street

Maidenhead welcomed in the Year of the Rat as a burst of colour lit up the High Street at the weekend.

Chinese New Year celebrations were in full swing in the town centre on Saturday as revellers made their way to the Boy in the Boat statue for the occasion.

Cameras were at the ready as a horde of Lion dancers from the Eagle Claw Kung Fu School – based in Portlock Road – paraded their way down High Street.

The beat of a drum started off the traditional burst of Chinese fire crackers to add to the celebrations.

Now in its 16th year, the celebration was organised by the Eagle Claw school along with the Maidenhead Town Partnership and the Chinese and Oriental Community Association (COCA).

Shoppers young and old lined up outside the shops to witness the spectacle of noise and colour, to mark the start of what is known traditionally as the ‘Spring Festival’ – which begins on January 25 and ends on February 4.

Maidenhead town manager Steph James said: “The annual Chinese New Year celebrations in Maidenhead were again a huge success with hundreds of people coming out to watch.

“A huge thank you to the dance team at Eagle Claw Kung Fu who work tirelessly every year to bring the event to the town.”

The Year of the Rat means that you might want to think twice before choosing your lottery numbers – in Chinese culture, the number two and three are considered lucky this year.

