    • Maidenhead man charged with carrying weapon disguised as umbrella

    A 31-year-old man from Maidenhead will appear at an East Sussex Crown Court charged with carrying an offensive weapon disguised as an umbrella.

    Lukasz Nowak, of Fetty Place, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

    As well as the allegation of possessing the weapon in the Kingswood Street area, Nowak is also accused of assaulting a woman, resisting arrest and breaching a domestic violence order.

    He denies all the charges.

    Nowak was released on conditional bail and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on February 17.

