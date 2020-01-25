SITE INDEX

    • Child, 10, steals cash and bank cards in Maidenhead

    A 10-year-old child stole cash and bank cards from a High Street shop last week.

    According to Monday’s Neighbourhood Community Alerts – which advise people of crimes in Maidenhead and surrounding areas – the youngster carried out the offence some time between Thursday, January 16 and Friday, January 17.

    They entered the shop and went into the private staff area before taking the valuables. The stolen cards have been used.

