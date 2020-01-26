Consultation launched on Courthouse Road traffic calming measures

A new consultation on planned traffic calming measures in Courthouse Road has been launched.

Two options have been prepared for a scheme, both including a 20mph speed limit on the approaches to the Linden Avenue junction and in Oaken Grove.

Both options include a raised zebra crossing to the north of the Oaken Grove junction, a 20mph speed limit and imprinted carriageway material in various locations to visually reduce lane widths and encourage lower speeds.

These areas would be flush with the existing carriageway level, so they would not impact on access to and from driveways or junctions.

Option A includes cycle bypass lanes, introducing a priority system aimed at reducing traffic speed.

Option B includes four pairs of speed cushions, as an alternative traffic calming option.

To give your view on the proposals, complete the Courthouse Road Traffic Calming Scheme Consultation at bit.ly/2sOc6ov

It will close on Sunday, February 2.