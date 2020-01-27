Maidenhead Sea Scouts use Baylis grant to help buy dragon boats

The 1st Maidenhead Sea Scouts will be adding dragon boats to their fleet thanks to a helping hand from the Louis Baylis Trust.

In its latest round of funding, the owners of the Advertiser has provided the group with £1,000 in its campaign to spruce up their water offer for members.

The two ten-person dragon boats, sporting colourful heads and tails, will be arriving in May 2020.

With yellow scales on a red background, one boat will be aptly named 1st fire dragon. The second, a green and blue version, will be called 1st dragonfly.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support we have received from the Trust and we are really excited about adding dragon boating to the activities our youth members will be taking part in during the summer months,” said fundraiser Caroline Broadbent.

Scout leader Scott Cunningham added: “They will provide us with a great team building activity on the water and they are really popular with the youngsters.”

The 1st Maidenhead Sea Scouts has more than 110 youth members aged from six to 17 years old, split into four age groups: Beavers are aged six to eight years; cubs aged eight to 10-and-a-half; scouts 10-and-a-half to 14; and explorers 14 to 17.

The group is staffed entirely by adult volunteers who help young people in developing new skills, embarking on adventures and participating in challenges.

It is on the lookout for extra volunteers. If you are interested in finding out more about joining, contact gsl@1stMaidenhead.org.uk