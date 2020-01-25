Claires Court pupils transported through time with Jam the T-Rex

The reason a T-Rex’s tail is so important for balance is just one of the interesting facts Claires Court pupils learned during an interactive workshop on Wednesday, January 15.

During the workshop, run by Teach Rex, the year one

pupils were transported back thousands of years and came face-to-face with ‘Jam’ the T-Rex.

They learned all about the world of dinosaurs and used their imaginations, green screen technology and iPads to create their own movies about the

dinosaur.

Bethan Morris, Claires Court Junior Boys year 1 teacher said: “Our pupils have covered a wide range of skills such as technology,

science, literacy and drama throughout the workshop without even knowing it, and of course they have learnt plenty for their new topic.”