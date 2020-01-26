Money pledged for eco-friendly zero-waste shop in town

More than £19,000 has been pledged by members of the community who want to see a zero waste shop in Maidenhead.

The 24 investors made their commitment to the venture at a share-offer launch event last Wednesday (January 15).

Attended by 50 people the evening was held at Craft Coop, where Nelly Semaille runs her eco-friendly pop-up shop ‘Filling Good’.

It is nelly and three fellow directors , Sophie Ibison, Caroline Lyall and Sam Greenslade, who are proposing to establish the not-for-profit shop which will be owned and run by the community.

On the evening, which included a presentation on the project and a Q&A session, investors pledged £19,150 of a £50,000 target.

Nelly said ‘people were really happy to see this initiative coming to life’ and that not all the pledges could be taken on the night ‘as there was a queue’.

The share offer is open until Saturday, February 15 and there is a 50 per cent tax relief on the invested amount.

Nelly said: “Community Shops have a survival rate of 94 per cent vs 46 per cent for average small businesses, so investing in Filling Good is a win, win, win.

“Win for the planet, win for the community and win for the shareholders.”

To find out more about investing go to www.fillinggood.co.uk or visit Facebook Filling Good.