Cookham drama group folding after almost 50 years of productions

A Cookham drama group that is almost 50 years old is set to fold.

The Tarrystone Players, based in the pavilion on The Old Cricket Common, has decided not to renew their lease this year, and have given the last of their funding to schools in the village.

The players, who have staged popular productions across Cookham and Maidenhead over the decades, gifted £400 to Cookham Dean School, Cookham Rise School, and Holy Trinity School at a ceremony on Tuesday, which will be used for drama and music.

Tarrystone Players treasurer Ann Greenwood said: “It’s sad, it’s a bit of a Cookham institution, the people of Cookham were always supportive.

“It’s just getting more and more difficult to get casts and get young people. They love to come and do productions but they don’t want to work on the admin.

“So that’s it. It’s very sad but these things are sometimes cyclical, its come to a natural end.”

Ann was joined by Tarrystone Players chairman Sue Roberts at Cookham Rise Primary School for the ceremony, which was atten-ded by representatives from all three schools.

One of the schools will use the money to arrange a Shakespeare production for its children, while another will purchase props and gear for future school plays and musicals.

Ann said: “I think it’s important that schools carry on teaching drama.

“The schools are all stretched for funding at the moment and I think some of the things that go are drama and music, but they’re so important in producing well-rounded kids.”