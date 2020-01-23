Artisan goods go up on display at Nicholsons Centre

Creative-minded people from the town answered a call to show their hand-made goods to staff at the Craft Coop on Saturday.

The artisan shop in the Nicholsons Centre hosted an open call, allowing local craftpeople to bring in their products and offering one of them the chance to sell them at the Craft Coop for a month for free.

The products, which were considered by a panel of judges, included greetings cards, crochet and cushions made of Japanese textiles.

Deborah Jones, one of the judges, and a founder of the Craft Coop, said: “It was really inspiring.

“I think this is probably the seventh open call we have had over the years and every year we think there aren’t going to be more new people, but there always are, so it’s always really exciting.”

The panel’s favourite entry was a collection of jewellery by Maidenhead resident Sarah Cretegny, whose pieces combine silverware with colourful geometric shapes.

Deborah said: “It was really modern looking and really urban.

“Because everything is handcrafted, it is all by definition very unique, but it’s really exciting to see something we haven’t seen before coming forward.

“We were really impressed with the jewellery itself but she was so professional, the presentation was really good and the packaging was just excellent.”