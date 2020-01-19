Rotary Club hosts lunch aimed at tackling loneliness

More than 50 guests from across the community tucked into a special Twelfth Night lunch aimed at tackling loneliness, courtesy of one of the town’s Rotary clubs.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead, was held at Desborough Bowls Club in Green Lane on Monday, January 6, as an alternative to its regular community Christmas party.

President Sean Egan explained the change: “In recent years we have received some feedback and comments that our guests were attending too many parties leading up to Christmas. Therefore we decided to try a different approach with an event in January when the Christmas rush had quietened down.”

The club’s community committee is trying to address loneliness in the town and guests were invited from Men’s Matters, The Brett Foundation, Give and Take Care and the Cox Green Lunch Club. Others were recommended by the town’s community wardens.

Post-lunch musical entertainment was provided by the Marlow Ukulele Group, who played a selection of songs from the forties through to the sixties. Songbooks were provided so the guests could join in.

Royal Borough Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton also attended the event.

Mr Egan added: “The support of the Mayor was much appreciated. It was our first event at the new Desborough Bowling Club.

“It was a great success and we will be looking to plan future events at this great location.”