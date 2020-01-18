'Incredible effort' at annual Norden Farm dance show

Youngsters with disabilities sang and danced at the Chance to Dance annual showcase on Saturday.

The 43 children performed in front of friends and family at Norden Farm in Altwood Road.

The show was arranged by Chance to Dance CIC, a special needs dance school for disabled children and young adults.

The school said that the children face ‘enormous adversity in their everyday lives, which made the incredible effort from the children, organisers and volunteers even more outstanding.’

Chance to Dance was founded in 2013 and run by volunteers. It runs eleven classes in Reading and Bracknell, as well as summer camps, trips and dance days.

Visit www.sendanceclub.co.uk/index.html