White Waltham road to close for two weeks

Part of Smewins Road in White Waltham will be closed from Friday, January 24 to Friday, February 7.

This is due to the installation of fibre broadband ducting.

The road closure will affect the part of Smewins Road from its junction with Kiln Hill to its junction with Beenhams Heath.

The road is closed from 8am to 6pm every day of the closure, except for emergency service vehicles.

An alternative route via Beenhams Heath, Shurlock Road, B3024 Broadmoor Road and Smewins Road is recommended.