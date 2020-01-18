Solutions to climate change and film screening at Norden Farm

A screening of the award-winning environmental film 2040 will be hosted at Norden Farm on Tuesday, January 28, followed by a discussion on local solutions to climate change.

The evening will kick off with a meet-and-greet in the Norden Farm cafe bar at 7.30pm.

The screening will begin at 8pm.

Last year, 2040 won Best Feature Length Documentary at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA).

In the film, Australian director and actor Damon Gameau explores what the future would look like by the year 2040 if the best climate solutions available were embraced in the mainstream.

After the screening, there will be a discussion in the cafe bar, covering local solutions to tackle climate change.

RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition (CEC) is hosting the event.

Sarah Bowden, group founder, said: “I know lots of people feel hopeless when faced with the endless news of fires, floods and droughts, but this film can help us find solutions. Come along, and start to feel hopeful about our local ability to tackle the climate emergency. We need to encourage wider debate.”

Tickets for the screening are available at norden.farm/events/2040-pg