Maidenhead Chinese New Year celebrations to return

Chinese New Year celebrations will kick off this weekend, welcoming in the Year of the Rat.

Witness the spectacle of the traditional dragon and lion dance, performed by the Eagle Claw Kung Fu School UK, on Saturday, January 25.

The display will run from 1-2pm in High Street.

Attendees can expect a colourful display of dancing with thunder drumming, firecrackers and paper lanterns.

The Chinese New Year celebration is now in its 16th year and is organised by Eagle Claw school along with the Maidenhead Town Partnership and the Chinese and Oriental Community Association (COCA).

Starting at 1pm from the Boy in the Boat at top of High Street, the Lion dance team from the Eagle Claw Kung Fu School will parade down the high street. A beat of the drum will start off the traditional Burst of Chinese fire crackers which are forecast to be even more than last year.

Steph James, Maidenhead town manager, says: "The Chinese New Year celebrations in Maidenhead are an occasion not to be missed with lots of noise and colour filling the High Street. Come down and enjoy all the fun of Chinese New Year".

Anyone wishing to help sponsor the event should contact organiser Julian Dale. Call 01628 780743 or email info@eagleclawkungfu.uk