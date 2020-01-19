Burchetts Green School journeys to Narnia

Gas masks and suitcases were part of the school uniform for Burchetts Green Infant School children this week.

The Burchetts Green Road school has been running a series of ‘hook’ days to engage youngsters in topics.

This term children are focusing on Narnia, covering the religious studies and history curriculum.

Pupils came to school on Tuesday dressed as evacuees – like the children in the books – complete with gas masks and suitcases, and ‘went through the wardrobe’ into the Narnia world.

They visited locations such as the wintery forest, and Mr Tumnus the faun in his cave.

During the afternoon, the school was paid a visit by a mobile farm as children learnt how to work the land, which would have been a routine job for evacuees during the war.