'Vision' describes Maidenhead as 'thriving Thames-side town'

A draft ‘vision charter’ which describes and illustrates the future of Maidenhead town centre has been drawn up by architects.

JTP, the team behind the proposed Nicholsons Centre redevelopment, has summarised the outcomes from a community planning day it held there in November.

The day gave residents the chance to draw up their own vision for Maidenhead, and JTP presented the findings back to the community on Tuesday.

A packed St Mary’s Church made up of councillors and interested parties heard from the architect on its people-powered 15-year vision for the town centre.

This ‘vision’ describes Maidenhead as a ‘green and thriving Thames-side town’, with ‘safe, high quality public spaces and a wide variety of amenities and attractions to restore pride’.

A total of 13 charter points have also been written up and divided into different ‘themes’ which include: active travel, a town centre offer, high quality public realm and beautiful buildings, sustainable development, a growing town and local distinctiveness.

In addition, a series of actions have been drafted to achieve all of this.

These comprise of a ‘ring road strategy’, where the existing ring road by Castle Hill is made greener and more environmentally friendly, maximising the waterways and a plan to expand into the southern region of the town.

Other actions include creating a ‘town app’ to digitalise Maidenhead and a movement strategy to enable better sustainable journeys around the town centre.

Managing partner at JPT Marcus Adams said at Tuesday’s meeting: “You have got some very good neighbours – you just have to find out what you are.”

Charles Campion, another partner, added: “Hopefully we can get on and make Maidenhead a fantastic place. People want to invest here so you, as a community, have got a great opportunity to get involved.

“Make your voice heard, look at it, read it, let us hear your comments.”

If you would like to make comments on the draft Vision Charter, visit www.jtp.co.uk/projects/visionmaidenhead.

The deadline for comments is Thursday, January 23.

Following this, JTP will finalise the Vision and Charter document and submit it to the Royal Borough.