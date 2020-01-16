Sausage and Cider Festival coming to Maidenhead

A spicy dragon sausage and chocolate flavoured cider will be on the menu as a new food and drink festival arrives in Maidenhead this spring.

A Sausage and Cider Festival will be coming to the town on April 4 at a venue yet to be released, with tickets starting at £10.

More than 25 ciders, including rum-flavoured and crafts, will be available along with a range of sausage flavours including cranberry and stilton, a spicy ‘dragon’ variety and a ‘Veganwurst’ for those who prefer not to eat meat.

Each person will be provided with a ‘cider bible’ which will give them information on all the different varieties of the apple drink and a chance to rate them.

There will also be two eating competitions: an all-you-can-eat sausage and chilli-eating contest.

On top of all this, live bands and DJ’s will be playing, and there will be a gin bar and craft beers for visitors who prefer something different.

Marketing manager for Sausage and Cider Festival Tom Cullen said: “There are a lot of sausages and there is a lot of cider.

“[The sausages] are all really nice, butcher made.

“I just think that there has not been a huge amount of this kind of event in the area.

“It is something that we can bring that is different and especially coming into the new year, people are interested in trying new things.

“We have got a feeling it is going to be one of our biggest events.”

The festival has been running in 15 other cities including Cardiff and Portsmouth.

The location is yet to be announced by organisers but those interested in going are encouraged to sign up via the website at www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/berkshire

to be the first to hear about tickets.

Organisers expect to announce the location ‘within the next week’.

The event is for those aged 18 and over.