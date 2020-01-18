Author's Cookham home wins design award

A novelist has won a design award for her home in the village.

Karina Mellinger, author of Bit of a Marriage and Defying Reality, has the Cookham Society’s Design Award 2019 for her home in Dean Lane.

The award – which comes along with a plaque – recognises excellence in buildings, extensions and landscaping schemes which follow the guidelines in the Cookham Design Statement.

Karina was presented with the award on Monday, January 6, by Cookham Society president John Bowley, the award’s co-ordinator Pablo Dubois and the society’s honorary secretary Lysette Penston.

The deadline for the nominations for the 2020 awards has been extended to Saturday, January 25.

To request a nomination form email pablo@dubois.me.uk