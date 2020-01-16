Big plans to film global series at Bray Studios

Bray Studios could host what is set to become ‘one of the biggest TV series in the world’ if planning permission is granted.

A temporary planning application to reinstate the studios in Windsor Road for two years was discussed at a Bray Parish Council meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall on Monday.

Proposals include a 500- space car park, the retention of temporary buildings, and new temporary buildings and structures, which will include workshops, film stages and rehearsal areas.

In a design and access statement, the studios are described as being the ‘headquarters and launch pad’ for an unnamed ‘ground-breaking TV series by a global production and distribution company’.

It describes the company in question as being ‘responsible for a number of award-winning shows, receiving accolades such as Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys’.

The site for the plans include Bray Studios and adjoining land at Water Oakley, both owned by property developer and investment company Farmglade.

There is residential planning permission on both sites, with 127 homes planned for the Water Oakley site and 25 at Bray Studios but for the moment these will be put on hold.

Alison Knight, representing Farmglade, said: “Due to the changes in the housing market and due to the huge demand for studio space, the studios have come back to life.

“This application is for workshops and new stages for two years to accommodate a production which is set to become one of the biggest TV series in the world.

“Some location filming will take place abroad but all the sets and props will be created at Bray.”

The last use of the studios prior to the recent resurgence was in 2012, but in the Fifties and Sixties it was the home of Hammer film productions, with many horror classics made there, includ-ing the 1958 film Dracula.

The latest productions filmed at the studios include Mamma Mia 2, Bodyguard starring Keeley Hawes, the Elton John biopic Rocket-man, and the BBC One and Netflix production of Dracula.

Alison said the latest project is ‘a larger scale than recent productions’.

“The production team are totally committed to using the local suppliers and the positive economic benefits are already being felt by dozens of local companies as the team prepare for filming later this year,” she said.

“Hundreds of jobs will be created and work experience offered to local people.”

The parish council recommended the plans for approval with the condition that the front of the development is landscaped and a green screen hides the industrial style buildings.

The second condition is that extra traffic generated by the development will be kept to a minimum.

The planning application will now be considered by the Royal Borough.