Search for family of Second World War hero from Pinkneys Green

A search is on for the family of a Second World War hero from Pinkneys Green so that they can be part of a ceremony to be held in his honour.

On March 20, 1940, 22-year-old Flight Lieutenant David Owen was in a plane with four others that was shot down over France between the villages of Séry-lès-Mézières and Brissy-Hamégicourt. All five men died in the crash.

Flt Lt Owen lived in Camley Gardens with his mother Gwenllian Owen, father Alfred Owen and brother Robin Owen. David, Alfred and Robin all died in the war.

In France, the association Mission Fraternité 2020 is aiming to find the families of the five soldiers so they can be involved in a ceremony in France.

Sami Thellier, president of Mission Fraternité 2020, said: “They died as heroes, far from home, leaving their families and loves behind. Despite a lifetime before them, they gave it to humanity.

“We wish to build a ceremony for all so that everyone can be inspired by the sacrifice of the young heroes.

“We would like to say, modestly, thank you to these young aviators.”

Flt Lt Owen was in a Whitley N1380 DY-R with four other airmen – Pilot Officer Dennis Holbrook, 19, Sergeant Duncan Barrett, 21, Leading Aircraftman Reginald Newberry, 20 and Aircraftman 2nd Class Michael Dolan, 19.

The plane is thought to be the first to deliberately drop bombs on Germany in the raid on Hornum on March 20, 1940.

The bodies of Flt Lt Owen and his crew are buried in Hamegicourt Churchyard, Aisne, near where his plane crashed.

The ceremony is due to take place in a garden in front of Hamegicourt Churchyard on Saturday, May 23.

If you have any information about Flt Lt Owen’s family email mf2020.presidence@gmail.com