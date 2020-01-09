Plans for 160-home Maidenhead development revealed by Shanly Homes

Outline plans for a 160-home development in Maidenhead have been revealed by Shanly Homes.

The developer submitted a planning application for a development on a 6.89-hectare site in Summerleaze Road on Friday, December 20.

Of the 160 homes, 30 per cent will be affordable rent and shared ownership – 48 in total.

The development, which overlooks the gravel pit, would include 4.4 hectares of publicly accessible open spaces, and pedestrian and cycle routes linking to existing routes will be created.

The application has met with concerns from residents who are worried about flood risk.

One neighbour said: “This is a high-level flood risk area.

“Already the fields in this area are saturated and the surrounding lakes are at very high levels.

“Putting pressure of 160 homes will exacerbate the risk to all.”

Another added: “The proposed number of homes could potentially lead to over 300 new vehicles using Summerleaze Road and Blackamoor Lane on a regular basis.

“Such a huge increase of use will inevitably lead to a massive deterioration in the road surfaces, an increase in traffic noise and pollution and an increase in danger to pedestrians.”

The plans contain a variety of different homes, ranging from one and two-bedroom apartments to up to four-bedroom houses.

If approved by the council, the proposed development will replace the yard, workshops, offices and gravel processing works on the site.

According to Shanly Homes, an assessment of the highway network by ADL Traffic & Highways Engineering found that the development will not negatively impact on the roads in the area.

The developer has also undertaken detailed modelling in consultation with the Environmental Agency, giving consideration to flood plain areas and using the large open areas to compensate for any potential issues.

Robin Dorran, group development director at the Shanly Group, said: “Our exciting plans to transform this existing brownfield site into new homes will improve and complement the existing residential surrounding environment.

“We are committed to building much-needed family and affordable housing in a truly sustainable way, on a well-located brownfield site.”