Maidenhead Lions' Swimarathon to return for 35th year

A key event on the Maidenhead calendar is set to return with a splash this weekend.

The 35th Swimarathon, organised by the Lions Club of Maidenhead, will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

A total of 100 teams have signed up – including about 20 schools and 38 different organisations – to swim in relay from 7am to 7pm at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze.

Last year’s event raised £35,000 and organisers are looking to match or even exceed this in 2020.

Each team will nominate a good cause to benefit from the efforts, with donations and gift aid shared 50:50 between the charity and the Lions.

Organiser Brenda Butler, who has been helping to run the event for the past five years, is looking forward to the event’s return.

“What is lovely about the event is [the swimmers] get used to swimming in a team and raising money for a charity,” she said.

“Each team nominates their own favourite good cause.

“It really works well. We seem to have hit a very co-operative, charity minded vein in the town and it is part of the Maidenhead calendar.

“I am very excited. We have had about 100 teams sign up, all ages and abilities.

“My ambition is definitely to achieve the £35,000 again but preferably more – I am greedy.”

Visit www.maidenheadlions.org.uk/swimarathon for more on the event and how to donate.