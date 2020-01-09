Crossrail trains from Maidenhead to central London may not arrive until December 2022

Crossrail trains running from Maidenhead to central London may not arrive until December 2022, Transport for London (TfL) has said.

The news comes following comments made by TfL commissioner Mike Brown at the London Assembly Budget & Performance Committee on Monday.

The meeting reviewed Crossrail’s budget for 2020/21, with questions on project delivery.

The Elizabeth Line was initially supposed to be completed in 2018, but Crossrail announced further delays in November, when it said central parts of the line will be opened ‘as soon as practically possible’ in 2021.

Stage Five of the project, which will see trains from Maidenhead travelling through the central tunnels, could now take place in December 2022, according to TfL’s latest assumptions.

A TfL spokeswoman said: “The Crossrail team continues to make progress completing the railway and is moving forward with the complex testing of the signalling and train systems.

“As Crossrail previously announced, the Elizabeth line will open as soon as practically possible in 2021.

“As part of our annual business planning process, we have made some prudent assumptions including that the central section of the railway could open in autumn 2021, but continue to support Crossrail in delivering the railway as soon as possible.

“Crossrail continue to refine their delivery schedule and will provide an update in the coming weeks.

“Other assumptions include that Stage 5, when trains from Reading/Heathrow come through the central tunnels, could take place in December 2022.”