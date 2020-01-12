Care packages distributed to the homeless in time for Christmas

Volunteers distributed 50 care packages for the homeless in time for Christmas last month.

The packages, which included sleeping bags, £5 Greggs food vouchers, cereal bars, first-aid kits, dry shampoo, toothpaste, hand warmers and sanitary wipes were distributed on December 18.

Law firm KLG Law, based at Braywick House West, in Windsor Road, started the initiative last year by collecting donations from staff and handing them out to the homeless in the town.

This year, many other Maidenhead businesses have got involved.

Holyport Primary School parents also contributed, donating sleeping bags, food and toiletries and pupils at the school made Christmas cards to include in the packages.

Managing director of KLG Law, Anita Kalra said: “Over the festive period the homeless often get overlooked and forgotten.

“We hope next year we can grow and provide even more help.”