Taeppa's Tump Morris dancers put on New Years Day performance

The contagious energy displayed by morris dancers was enough to make spectators take to their feet and join in during a New Year’s Day performance in Holyport.

Maidenhead’s Taeppa’s Tump joined Towersey Morris and Three Horseshoes Morris, both from Oxfordshire, to delight the crowd at The White Hart in Moneyrow Green.

Taeppa’s Tump dancer Helen May said the mild, dry and initially sunny weather brought out one of the biggest New Year’s Day audiences the group has seen.

Helen said: “They also had the opportunity to join in a mass social dance at the end, and it was great to see so many smiles on the faces of young, old and everyone in between.”

As is tradition, after adjourning to the pub, Towersey Morris performed its topical mummers’ play.

Father Christmas, St George, Beelzebub, a Turkish knight and John Bercow were some of the characters who featured.

Taeppa’s Tump dance every Tuesday, 8-10pm at the Furze Platt Memorial Hall in Maidenhead.

Anyone who would like to give morris dancing a go can email publicity@taeppastump.co.uk