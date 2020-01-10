Floral arrangements in Netflix Dracula series provided by Nash & Sons Florist

An independent business based in Maidenhead provided the floral arrangements for the BBC and Netflix hit adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The TV series was filmed in Bray Studios, the same location used for the 1958 cinematic adaptation of the novel starring Christopher Lee.

Dracula’s producers took advantage of what the local area has to offer by utilising the family-run florist, Nash and Sons, based in Bridge Avenue, which began in the East End in 1770 and moved to Maidenhead in 1929.

Ben and James Carey, the seventh generation of the Nash family, are running the florist but the floral arrangement for the series were made by the whole family, including father Vernon and mother Sally.

Co-owner Ben explained that the opportunity to partake in such a well-watched TV show was the icing on the cake for the business, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in Maidenhead last year.

He said the business was approached by a production company last summer and, once given a brief, was allowed creative control for the floral arrangement.

Due to the summer timing, Ben explained that they primarily used pink and white lilacs as these are traditional flowers for a crematorium.

The scene featuring the flowers appeared in the final episode of the three-part series and was shot in July 2019.

The first episode of Dracula aired on New Year’s Day and saw an estimated audience of 3.6 million, with many more watching on catch-up.

Nash and Sons had to keep quiet about their involvement in the show, and only announced its role through a Facebook post on January 4.

Ben said: “It was a very busy week, the pressure was on, and we loved being a part of something so exciting.”

Ben said the series was one of their biggest projects for a production company, but that the florists’ services have been sought for a number of other high profile assignments over the years.

“We do things for the Queen and everything below really,” he said. “It’s because we’ve been here so long.”