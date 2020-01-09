Maidenhead parkrun celebrates 250th event on New Year's Day

About 625 runners took part in the 250th Maidenhead parkrun on New Year’s Day.

The event, which started in March 2015, provides an opportunity to take part in a free timed run, aimed at getting people active in a community setting every Saturday.

To celebrate the 250th event about half of the participants took the opportunity to enjoy some well earned refreshments in the hall of Braywick Court School in Hibbert Road afterwards.

The five kilometre (3.1-mile) two-lap course in Braywick Park starts at 9am behind the old shooting range.

Although the event is timed people are encouraged to join in whatever their pace.

Maidenhead parkrun co event director, Ed Dimmock said: “If you’re looking for a way to get active this year, it’s free to sign up to parkrun.

“We have a fun and inclusive community event every Saturday, no matter what your standard you will always be welcome and you will never be left behind as one of our volunteers will always be at the tail of group.

“It’s a picturesque five kilometre course, which you can run, jog or walk around. Bring the family and your dog, we’d love to see you.”

To find out more, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/maidenhead