Habitats hand-made to provide a place for birds to nest

New homes were created for the area’s birds at an event organised by WildCookham on Saturday.

The bird box building event took place at Lea Barn in Cookham Dean and the activity was run by members of Bisham Bird Box Group, which provide the wooden kits.

They were assembled in under an hour with the help of the Bisham group, which will donate half the money paid for the kits at the event to WildCookham.

The boxes created will make a shelter suitable for small birds to nest, and lay their eggs, in the spring.

Events organiser for WildCookham, Lynne Peperell, said over the three years the event has been running it is increasingly becoming a family affair with children and their parents taking part.

“Putting a nest box in your garden is a vital way of helping birds, especially robins and blue and great tits, to raise their young safely,” she said.

“WildCookham also runs a WildGardens scheme each year where people are recognised for the positive steps they take to welcome wildlife into their gardens.

“There are 24 criteria including bird boxes, installing a pond and stopping using pesticides.”

For more information about Wild Cookham go to www.wildcookham.org.uk