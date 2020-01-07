Hundreds visit model railway exhibition in Maidenhead

A model railway exhibition in Maidenhead at the weekend drew in more than 600 people.

Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club’s (MMDMRC) annual showcase at Cox Green Community Centre saw a healthy number of visitors on Saturday.

They looked at the layouts, set-ups, models and demonstrations and also had the chance to purchase some items themselves.

Younger visitors participated in train-related card games as the exhibition saw more families visit to get younger train enthusiasts involved.

MMDMRC chairman Mark Pollard said there was still clearly an appetite for the past time, with Saturday’s event the club’s main attraction during the year, with the first exhibition held in Cox Green in 2006.

“It was probably the most visited we have ever had – over 650 [people] throughout the day.

“It shows that the hobby is still of interest.”

The club has just over 30 members but is always on the look out for more, added Mark.

“We all enjoy making the models but also it is a social activity as well. Anybody is welcome,” he said.

The next exhibition will be the summer event, held at Knowl Hill Village Hall on June 6.

For more information on MMDMRC, visit www.mmdmrc.org.uk