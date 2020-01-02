Chapel Arches building site flooded

A Maidenhead town centre construction site has flooded.

Photos taken today (Thursday) show construction vehicles almost completely underwater at the Shanly Homes Waterside Quarter development, the final phase of the Chapel Arches project, behind Maidenhead High Street.

The site includes a part of the Maidenhead Waterway, which had been blocked off and drained to allow workers to access the whole area.

Once complete, the development is expected to provide 182 new homes to the town, but it is not clear how the flooding will affect construction.

Shanly Homes has been approached for comment.