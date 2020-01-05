Maidenhead town 'Vision' report back to take place this month

Come and see what Maidenhead might look like in the future and have your voice heard at a presentation event later this month.

Architect JTP has been appointed by the Royal Borough to work with residents and draw up a ‘placemaking Vision and Charter’ for the town centre.

This will promote, guide and direct future development and change within the town centre and be signed up to by the council and partners.

A community planning day was held in November to give residents the chance to air their thoughts, concerns and aspirations for the future of Maidenhead, with the face of it set to change with regeneration.

The JTP team have since been analysing the outcomes to draw up a Vision and draft Charter for the town, which will be presented back to the community on Tuesday, January 14.

This will take place from 6.45pm-8.30pm at St Mary’s Church in St Mary’s Close.

Visit jtp.co.uk for more information.