Craufurd Arms recognised for tackling loneliness

A pub in Gringer Hill has been recognised for tackling loneliness and social isolation.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has launched a campaign to promote the important role that pubs play in addressing the issues, such as offering free dinners for the elderly or hosting chatty table schemes.

Community pub The Craufurd Arms has been highlighted by the body for its role outside of trading hours.

As well as morning drop-ins, an autism group holds regular coffee mornings and social evenings at the pub for parents and carers of autistic children and young adults.

The ‘Maidenhead Memories’ group have also held their first meeting at the Craufurd Arms and are planning to meet on the first Wednesday of every month.

This group helps bring together any isolated members of the community.

Visit www.craufurdarms.com for more on The Craufurd Arms.