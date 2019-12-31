Maidenhead United players drop in to Nicholsons Centre

Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire and players dropped in to the Nicholsons Centre for some festive fun last month.

The former Argos unit was the venue for the second Merry Magpies event, organised by Magpies in the Community, on Thursday, December 19.

Fans and shoppers visited throughout the day to try and score a penalty against the club mascot, Yorkie.

Youngsters also enjoyed an assault course and crossbar challenge, while parents had the chance to buy official merchandise from the club shop in time for Christmas.

Crowds picked up later in the day when Maidenhead United’s first team men and women said hello and answered some fan questions.

There was also a breakfast business networking event in the morning which gave up to 20 firms the chance to chat and learn more about others.

Sian Lancaster, partnership manager at Maidenhead United, said: “We are all about being at the heart of the community. It was a really fun, packed day.”

On the networking session in the morning, Sian added: “It is our 150th anniversary [next year] and we are looking at running a series of initiatives to engage the business community on a wider level.”