End in sight for Maidenhead town centre roadworks

Improvement works at a key Maidenhead town centre location are nearing completion.

The council has been working for several months to improve pedestrian and cycle links on the roads and pavements around the train station and Three building.

This has involved the controversial decision to replace Queen Street’s right-turn – towards Grenfell Road – with a pedestrian-friendly area.

As well as wider pavements, new road signage and permanent traffic lights have been installed, along with paving stones and metal railings.

Speaking to the Advertiser earlier this month, Royal Borough leader Cllr Andrew Johnson said the A308 work will be completed in the ‘Christmas holidays’.

He said: “[It is] not an ideal time of the year to do those works, but we are still pushing as hard as we can to get it all finished, or as near finished as possible.”

The permanent lights have been installed and are in use, and most of the building materials had been cleared this week.

The work has not been without its fair share of controversy, with incorrectly-sequenced temporary traffic lights causing havoc for drivers and pedestrians early in the scheme.

The council has also come under fire for its decision on the Queen Street right-turn.

Cllr Johnson added: “Hopefully once people see it all done, they will notice a difference.”

At the railway station, plans include transforming the forecourt into a larger public area to make it more commuter-friendly.

All 79 parking spaces will be relocated to a ‘dedicated zone’ in the Stafferton Way multi-storey car park, while there will also be 300 CCTV-covered bike spaces.

Cllr Johnson said this work would start early this year.

He added: “That will make a huge difference to the look and feel of how you access the station.”