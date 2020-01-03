Programme to combat homelessness launched at John West House

It is hoped a new provision for the homeless will mean ‘no one sleeping rough’ in the Royal Borough.

The three-stage accommodation programme, which aims to support people to get off the streets and into long-term sustainable housing, starts at council-owned John West House.

It will be run by the council and not-for-profit organisation, Browns Community Services CIC (Community Interest Company).

Browns aims to break transgenerational cycles and transform the lives and wellbeing of socially excluded, disadvantaged and vulnerable people with complex and multiple needs.

Up until October 13 John West House in Howarth Road, off Stafferton Way, provided shelter for up to eight rough sleepers and was run by Look Ahead, but the organisation chose not to renew its lease.

The unit has now been utilised to provide the first two stages of the three stage programme and the doors opened on Thursday, December 19.

Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) is lead member for housing, communications and youth engagement.

He said: “We have a particular problem here of people who have been sleeping rough for a long period of time and I think in the past we haven’t necessarily provided the wrap-around support that we are trying to now, to make sure that those people do get off the streets.”

Incorporated into the first stage of the accommodation programme is the Royal Borough’s severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP) and cold weather provision.

When SWEP is activated people will come for an assessment at the borough and then into stage one, which is dormitory-style accommodation located in the previously unused warehouse at the site.

It is made up of nine male, and four female beds, which are curtained off to make individual bays.

During the day in stage one, people will be supported by staff from the Royal Borough’s Rough Sleeper Initiative (RSI).

In the evening from 8pm-8am, Browns will provide on-site security and a support worker to cover ‘waking nights’ – when people might need to talk to somebody.

Stage two is located in the main building of John West House, comprising of a dormitory with four beds and two individual rooms, each with a bed.

During this stage people will move on to working in an intensive way with Resilience, the Royal Borough’s alcohol and drug service and Browns.

Those on stage two of the programme will be given resettlement support including support with health, finances, employment and general life skills.

This support will be provided for a minimum of 12 weeks and for up to two years, depending on the individual needs of the service user.

When the service user is ready for independent accommodation they are then helped into private rented sector or social housing accommodation (stage three).

They will then be supported for up to six months from the council’s RSI outreach team.

Cllr McWilliams said: “The new approach we’re taking will hopefully mean that we are able to make sure that there is no-one sleeping rough in the borough and that we prevent them from ever sleeping rough in the first instance by the other work that we’re doing as well.”

The council’s housing options team work with people to try to prevent them from losing their home in the first instance.

Cllr McWilliams said there are plans to open a shelter similar to John West House in the Windsor area.