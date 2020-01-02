Crossings on Royal Borough's roads to be reviewed to ensure pedestrian safety

Councillors have agreed to review and evaluate the Royal Borough’s pedestrian crossings in a bid to make them as safe as possible.

The motion to revise crossings on safe walking routes to school, and those in the vicinity of schools and on main roads, was put forward by Oldfield councillor Geoff Hill (The Borough First, Oldfield).

Councillors discussed the motion at a council meeting at York House in Sheet Street, Windsor, on Tuesday, December 17.

At the meeting, Cllr Hill said he bought the motion because of an increasing amount of traffic on the roads.

He said that although the crossings comply with regulations and are safe, ‘time moves on’.

“Traffic flows change, residents change, people start to use different routes and the initial assessment that was there, two, three years ago may be out of date,” he said.

At the meeting Cllr Hill asked lead member for transport and infrastructure, Cllr Gerry Clark, when the pedestrian crossing would be built on Braywick Road and when safety upgrades would be made to crossings in Bray Road.

Cllr Hill’s question came after what he called the ‘tragic deaths of two Oldfield ward residents’ in separate incidents on the two roads in October and November.

Cllr Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) said the Royal Borough has approved funding for a pedestrian crossing on Braywick Road, which is due to be delivered prior to the opening of Braywick Leisure Centre, scheduled for the summer. Works will start in April.

In reference to the safety upgrades on the crossings near Oldfield School in Bray Road, Cllr Hill said that he, Cllr Helen Taylor (The Borough First, Oldfield), Katherine Baker and Amy Blake had met with council officers to discuss possible solutions.

Katherine and Amy are parents of children attending Oldfield School who started a petition to ‘urgently upgrade’ the Bray Road pedestrian crossing. It has now reached 873 signatures.

Speaking on Friday, December 20, Cllr Geoff Hill said: “One of the highways officers is going to go away and have a look at flood lighting and a raised table.

“It’s not certain but it’s the current proposal it’s got a few hurdles to get through yet and the situation could change because we might think that something else could be more suitable.”

Councillors agreed to the motion with the amendment that the council would ‘continue’ to review and evaluate the Royal Borough’s pedestrian crossings.

To sign the petition go to petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/ BrayRoadSafety/

At the council meeting, Cllr Hill also asked Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) about crossings on Stafferton Way and the link road.

Cllr Hill said it was agreed, after two petitions were raised to review the road’s pedestrian crossings, that all crossing points would be examined with a view to improve pedestrian safety.

He asked when this would be complete and safer crossings installed.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Cllr Hill said: “That Stafferton link road has been a phenomenal success, there’s nothing wrong with the road design, but we could do with changing a few things to improve it.”

Cllr Clark went through the key crossing points along Stafferton Way and Link which are being, or have been, reviewed and assessed by officers.