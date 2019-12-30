Churches Together in Maidenhead host annual Christmas Day lunch for elderly

A Christmas Day lunch took place in Maidenhead for people who otherwise would have spent the day alone.

Churches Together in Maidenhead’s annual event saw 70 people from across the borough enjoy a hearty meal and festive entertainment at SportsAble’s home in Braywick Park.

A legion of volunteers helped ferry guests to and from the event with drivers from People to Places pitching in.

Upon arrival, the diners listened to a speech from Maidenhead MP Theresa May, who attended the event with her husband Philip.

Mrs May spoke about the importance of sharing and getting together over the festive season.

Guests then enjoyed a traditional lunch cooked up by hard-working helpers in the kitchen.

Organiser Tony Weeks said: “It’s important because it’s for people that are alone at Christmas and that’s the key message.

“It offers the opportunity of having a great meal, some entertainment and a social get together.”

Musical duo Peter and Gemma Higley provided the after-dinner entertainment alongside flautist Trudy Wiseman.

They performed songs spanning the ages including Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again and festive classic We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Guests then watched the Queen’s Christmas speech before being taken home.

Mr Weeks added: “We aim to be cheerful and have fun and I think there was a lovely relaxed and happy atmosphere.”