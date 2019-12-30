Theresa May MP meets her Christmas card winners

Maidenhead MP Theresa May dropped in to the Advertiser offices to meet the winners of her annual Christmas card competition.

Mrs May, re-elected on December 12, was in Bell Street on December 20 to meet her three winners.

They were Ava Taylor, nine, from 1st Furze Platt Brownies; Isabelle Ratcliffe, eight, from Courthouse Junior School; and Amelie Beard, 10, also from Courthouse.

Each child designed a card based around the theme of ‘12 Days of Christmas’, and Mrs May was impressed with the trio’s efforts.

Two of the winning designs (above)

She said: “These cards actually incorporated all the elements of 12 Days of Christmas, in different ways.

“It was good to have all of the elements so now I can remember all the different things that are in the [12 days].”

Two of the youngsters received vouchers for a Waitrose cookery workshop with a friend, while another got a present from Westminster.

The cards have been sent out to world leaders – including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and president of the USA Donald Trump.

The Advertiser runs the competition with Maidenhead’s MP every year during the festive season, with Mrs May judging this year’s entries back in October.