Heritage Centre exhibition showcases Maidenhead artists

Art depicting recognisable scenes from Maidenhead and the surrounding area has gone up on display at the Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

A selection of works from artists in the area have gone up in the Park Street museum’s latest exhibition – An Artist’s View of Maidenhead.

Pictures from 10 artists are on show, portraying scenes like the Sounding Arch and Maidenhead High Street.

Richard Poad, Maidenhead Heritage Centre chairman, said: “It’s brilliant that there’s a really vibrant creative arts scene in Maidenhead.

“It’s not just painting, its music and drama and everything else, the community is pretty rich in talent and that’s one of the things that helps make Maidenhead a special place.

“A lot of people don’t appreciate what kind of talent there is locally.”

The exhibition started on Tuesday, December 10 and runs until Sunday, February 23.

The 10 artists with work on display are Kirsty Brooks, Josie Clouting, Martin Dutton, Jo Hall, Sarah Luton, Juliette Palmer, Heidi Ramsay, Jen Sparks, Beryl Tilley and Michael Vicary.

Many of the artists got together on Thursday, December 12, to celebrate the opening of the exhibition.

Mr Poad added that sometime in February he and at least one of the artists will give a talk at the centre.

He also hopes to run art workshops with the artists for children during the February half term.

Once the exhibition is over, Mr Poad hopes to run a similar display with amateur dramatic groups from the area, displaying costumes used in different productions.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre will be open today (Friday), tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.