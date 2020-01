MAIDENHEAD: Meerkats, hedgehogs, snakes and bearded dragons were on parade at the Nicholsons Centre. Children got the chance to hold, stroke, and play with a varitey of different creatures as part of the Terrific Tuesdays event. Ref:131735-6

COOKHAM: Hundreds of artworks went up on display at Cookham Art Club’s annual exhibition. Held at Pinder Hall, more than 300 paintings, greetings cards, glassworks and pieces of pottery were on show. Ref:131700-11

MAIDENHEAD: Protesters took to a 110-acre piece of land bought by the council to air their concerns about opening the site up to the public. About 30 demonstrators took to Battlemead Common to argue for protecting wildlife there. Ref:131652-5

ROYAL BOROUGH:Colourful Lions popped up outside businesses and landmarks around the borough. Dozens of the big cats were created and positioned by the Lions Club of Windsor, celebrating the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth and riaisng money for various charities. Ref:131678-3

WARREN ROW. The future of a cafe popular with cyclists hung in the balance after a planning dispute with the council. The Royal Borough had threatened Velolife with an injunction if ‘cycle meets’ carried on there. In November the injunction was dropped by the council. Ref:131664-6

An exhibition cricket match took place between Sir Michael Parkinson’s celebrity XI and a side from youth cricket and disability sports charity Lord’s Taverners. The match was even commentated on by Test Match Special broadcaster Dan Norcross. Ref:131763-9