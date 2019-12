MAIDENHEAD: The Maidenhead Advertiser teamed up with local independent micro- brewery New Wharf Brewing Co, to make a limited edition beer to celebrate the paper’s 150th birthday in July. (Ref:131301-7)

MAIDENHEAD: Sports presenter Steve Rider cut the ribbon on the new multi-million pound Desborough Bowling Club. The club has moved out of its York Road site due to the redevelopment of Maidenhead town centre and held an official opening of its new Green Lane premises with the famous sporting figure. (Ref: 131263)

COOKHAM: A sculpture garden displaying works of art worth up to £10,000 ensured the Cookham Festival got off to a spectacular start. More than 500 people visited the popular exhibition on its opening weekend. (Ref: 131246)

WINDSOR: Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of Windsor to watch the Freedom of Entry parade of 250 troops, eight mounted troops, the Band of the Household Cavalry and veterans. (Ref:131307-32)

ROYAL BOROUGH: The Conservative Party remained in control of the Royal Borough but with a significantly reduced majority in the local elections. Their majority was slashed to 23 councillors. (Ref:249)

COOKHAM:More than 9,500 revellers pitched up at Marsh Meadow in Cookham for Let’s Rock the Moor. (Ref: 131308)

TWYFORD: The owners of Lands End Equestrian Centre appealed for witnesses after Shetland pony was strangled to death at Stanlake Meadow. (Ref:131348-9)

MAIDENHEAD: Theresa May announced she would be keeping her position as Maidenhead’s MP following her resignation as Prime Minister. (Ref:131352-5)

MAIDENHEAD:Ducks on the Thames were joined by a swarm of the yellow rubber variety in the Lions Clubs’ latest family fun day at Ray Mill Island. The winner bagged its owner £250 for taking first place. (Ref:131310)