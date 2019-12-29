Julia Donaldson's Stick Man makes appearance at Maidenhead Libraray

A well-known Julia Donaldson character appeared at a special story time at Maidenhead Library last Thursday.

There to entertain and generally cause mayhem was ‘Stick Man’ from the book of the same name, written by Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Dan Howick, reading development and library promotions officer, led some singing and rhymes before reading the book to a crowd of about 50 children, and their parents and carers.

Supervisor at the York Road library, Samantha Davidson, said that when Stick Man came out during the story ‘mayhem’ ensued.

“It was an amazing story time,” said Samantha. “I would say it’s probably the biggest we’ve ever had.”

During his time in the library he escaped before speeding away on a child’s scooter – although he did return it.

The character was so popular with children and parents that he was inundated with requests for selfies.