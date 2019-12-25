Three UK donates hundreds of presents to The Brett Foundation

Telecoms company Three UK donated hundreds of gifts which were handed out to children in need by The Brett Foundation.

The Brett Foundation’s annual Christmas present collection will see thousands of gifts delivered to children who might otherwise not have anything to open at Christmas.

Over four weeks staff at the company’s Maidenhead and Reading offices have been picking presents from lists drawn up by the children from disadvantaged backgrounds who the charity supports .

The charity which was founded in 2016 also works to eradicate loneliness, support the homeless and provide household and school essentials for those most in need.

Founder of the Brett Foundation, Sue Brett, said: “There are thousands of children in the local area who go without at Christmas and the foundation is committed to helping as many as possible.

“There is still time for others to provide gifts or a donation that will help fund the charity throughout the rest of the year.”

David Dyson, chief executive officer of Three UK said: “Our staff have supported the Brett Foundation at Christmas for years and are passionate about the work that they do.

“I’m pleased that the gifts provided will be enjoyed by local children at Christmas this year.”

Those wishing to provide a gift can drop it off at The Brett Foundation office at 49 King St or provide a donation via the www.thebrettfoundation.org.uk/donate