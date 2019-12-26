Remember When: Working off the Christmas pud with races and wacky games

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online digital archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1974: Bourne End Operatic Society held its annual Elizabethan evening at the community centre.

King and Queen for the evening were Richard and Nicki Soden, with Cyril Witts as the jester.

1974: Students from the Berkshire College of Art held their annual Christmas frolics in Grenfell Park in Maidenhead (main picture).

They lined up for team photos before taking part in a comedy football match.

1974: Wellington, Tomsk, Orinoco and the rest of the gang sang carols for the elderly at Payton House in Cookham Rise.

Cookham Cubs arrived in Wombles gear to distribute Christmas parcels.

1979: The Mayor, Cllr Joyce Fotherby, stopped to chat with kitchen staff during a traditional Christmas day visit to Maidenhead Hospital.

1984: Film stars and other celebrities were among the well-wishers who crowded into Holy Trinity Church in Cookham to witness the blessing of film star Susan George’s marriage to actor Simon MacCorkindale.

The occasion was a bonanza for local star-spotters, with singer Grace Kennedy, pop star B A Robertson, newcaster Gordon Honeycombe, actress Tessa Wyatt and actors Patrick Mower and Robert Powell among the attendees.

1989: The Dynamo Five Elms team’s attempt to win the Boxing Day Games in Cookham Dean for the fourth consecutive year was partially thwarted by the return of the Pint Pots, who had been absent from the annual competition for three years.

At the end of two hours of crazy capers, both sides had the same number of points and the judges agreed that the much-coveted loo seat trophy should be shared.

1994: The biggest crowd in the event’s 23-year history stopped by to watch the Boxing Day Games as it returned to Cookham Dean once again.

The event also recorded the largest number of competitors and equalled the highest sum for charity on a record-breaking day of eccentric escapades.

A crowd of between 500-600 watched 16 teams take on a series of weird and wonderful challenges, raising £300 for causes for the elderly.

1994: Hundreds of entrants blew away the cobwebs as they took part in the annual cross-country run at Cliveden.

Over 400 hardy souls, from teenagers to pensioners, took on the gruelling six-mile, which was made even tougher by the heavy conditions.