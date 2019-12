MAIDENHEAD: A special 24-page supplement was published as the Advertiser marked 150 years since it was first published in July 1869.

MAIDENHEAD: A white lion sculpture dedicated to Sir Nicholas Winton was unveilved at one of the town’s newest developments. The work of art, outside Coppa Club in the High Street, represents the Czech Republic’s highest honour, the Order of the White Lion, which was awarded to Sir Nicholas.

MAIDENHEAD: A six-month-old Labrador emerged victorious in the search for the Advertiser’s Top Pet 2019. Fox-red puppy Amber won the vote after being photographed sitting in a bed of bluebells by 14-year-old Ashleigh Higgins.

MAIDENHEAD: A controversial right-hand-turn closure was introcued between Queen Street and the A308 to a mixed response on social media. The closure was initially introduced for a two-week trial.

ALL AREAS: The annual Swan Upping ceremony saw officials don bright red uniforms to travel up the Thames. In a tradition that dates back from the 12th century, the ceremony saw the Queen’s Swan Marker, David Barber, lead an annual census of the swan population on the Thames.

FIFIELD: Sunshine, live music and a plethora of children’s entertainment made for a ‘really successful’ Fi.Fest. The family-friendly festival took place for a second time and included a live music stage, bandstand, bars and a kidszone.

MAIDENHEAD: The biggest free public event in town returned for a fun-filled weekend. Maidenhead Festival, held at Kidwells Park, featured live music on staff, fairground rides, a beach and a host of stalls.

HURST: Thousands flocked to Dinton Pastures Country Park for the annual Marvellous Festival. The two-day event featured musical tribute acts including Bon Giovi and The Brian Adams Experience.

MAIDENHEAD: Temperatures soared as well over a thousand people made their way to Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival. The three-day event at Desborough College experienced all weathers, going from 36-degree heat on the Thursday to pouring rain on Saturday.