MAIDENHEAD: Thousands of runners and spectators took to the streets for the ninth Maidenhead Half Marathon. Residents lined the roads to cheer on and hose down participants which included an 81-year-old and 51 ‘little finishers’ who ran a fun run. Ref:131790-9

ROYAL BOROUGH: Former council leader Simon Dudley announced his resignation to the shock of his Conservative colleagues and opposition councillors. In his resignation letter he said his priority was to ‘focus on national issues including housing and infrastructure’.

MAIDENHEAD: Hundreds of people turned out to fly their kites on PuntHill for the second community kite festival. It was organised by Norden Farm. Ref: 131792-4

MAIDENHEAD & BRAY: Thames Hospice launched its ‘Raise the Roof campaign’ in a bid to raise the final £3million needed to complete the charity’s state-of-the-art hospice. Work on the £22million project at Bray Lake started at the beginning of the year and is expected to finish in July. Ref:131840-09

MAIDENHEAD: Hundreds of people made the most of the September sunshine on Saturday for the sixth Maidenhead Town Show. Ref:131841-01

MAIDENHEAD: History was made at Desborough College when Maggie Callaghan became the first female principle since the boys school was founded. Mrs Callaghan said she got a ‘really good vibe’ from the school which dates back to 1894 when it was Maidenhead County Grammar School. Ref:131860-3

MAIDENHEAD: Lyn Morris, who featured in the Advertiser with her doll collection 50 years ago, made a toy museum in her back garden with her friend Lynn Anderson. The artefacts had previously been kept at the Old Shire Horse Centre, Littlewick Green. Ref:131889-11

TOWN CENTRE: A controversial ban on the right-hand turn from Queen Street onto the A308 got the green light from councillors at a cabinet meeting. The alterations are part of a £4.5million scheme to improve pedestrian access to and from Maidenhead Railway Station. Ref:131955-6

BURCHETTS GREEN: Tractor ploughing at the 166th Ploughing Match and Dog Show was rained off but horse ploughing still went ahead. The annual show organised by the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association took place at Stubbings Farm. Ref:131926-17

BOVINGDON GREEN: A faulty tumble dryer was thought to be the cause of a first-floor fire in a pub on the outskirts of Marlow. Nine fire crews battled the blaze in the listed Royal Oak which was awarded Bucks Dining Pub of the Year 2019 in the Good Pub Guide. Ref:131845-5