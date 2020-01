BOURNE END: Penguins Charlie and Pringle went down a storm when they visited clients of acquired brain injury charity ‘Headway South Bucks’ at the community centre in Wakeman Road. Penguins were the theme of the morning which included iced cakes and wordsearches. Ref:132039-17

BURCHETTS GREEN: The red carpet was rolled out for pupils at Burchetts Green Infant School who were dressed for a renowned awards ceremony. After studying ‘The Oscars’ as a topic a ceremony was held to award children with their own versions of the award. Ref:132063-1

HOLYPORT: Professional mermaid Amy Blunden, 20, also known as Harmony, was crowned Miss Mermaid UK. Ref:132048-2

MAIDENHEAD: About £21,000 was raised for charity during the annual boundary walk which has its roots in medieval times. More than 500 participants took part in the 13-mile journey which covers Bray, Cox Green, Pinkneys Green, Widbrook Common and lower Cookham. Ref:131978-16

TOWN CENTRE: Barbara Walmsley raised more than £14,000 for Oxfam when she spent three days at Sainsbury’s in Providence Place for the 34th year. The avid fundraiser used to fast for the stint but since a health scare it is now her cardboard replica, Boxfam Barbara, who goes without food. Ref:132013-3

ROYAL BOROUGH: The Baylis Media Ltd ePaper and Archive officially launched following completion of a three year project. The online portal holds printed editions of the Advertiser from 1870, the Windsor Express from 1812, and the Slough Express from 1950. Ref:132087-4

TOWN CENTRE: A fearsome dragon paid a visit to the Nicholsons Centre. The creature, 16ft long and seven feet high, made three appearances during the day at the shopping mall as part of the centre’s Halloween half-term free entertainment. Ref:132088-30