MAIDENHEAD: Chinese New Year celebrations took place in Maidenhead High Street. The carnival marked the Year of the Pig. Ref:130908-17

WHITE WALTHAM: The deputy manager at White Waltham Airfield raised concerns over the venue’s future in the event of a third runway being built at Heathrow Airport. Mark Green said lower flight paths could hinder the aerodrome’s operations. Ref:130890-5

ROYAL BOROUGH: A Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed the borough spent more than £20,000 on banners highlighting the work of the Conservative-led council. Signs went up ahead of the local election. Ref:130834-9

MAIDENHEAD: Famlies flocked to Punt Hill to take advantage of the blanket of snow which fell on the town. With most of the schools in the Royal Borough closed because of overnight snowfall, many made a beeline for the popular sledging spot in Boyn Grove Park. Ref: 130882

MAIDENHEAD: Newlands Girls’ School held its annual gym and dance show at the Magnet Leisure Centre. More than 400 students took part, performing a variety of pieces from solo dances to large group acts. Ref:130915-21

MAIDENHEAD: Protesters marched from Grenfell Park to the Town Hall over the Royal Borough’s 2019/20 budget. Public service union UNISON led the march. A petition against the budget recevied more than 1,000 signatures and was handed to the council on the day. Ref:130958-16

COOKHAM & MAIDENHEAD: Bomb disposal police were called to Cookham following the discovery of a suspected unexploded tank round. The device was transported to Maidenhead Golf Course where it was destroyed.

BRAY: Prime Minister Theresa May was among the guests at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Thames Hospice site. Work on the £18.6million facility is expected to be completed by July 2020. Ref:130955-63