Advertiser review of the year 2019: June

11:00AM, Monday 30 December 2019
There was plenty to keep people outdoors in June with summer fetes, Royal Ascot, Maidenhead’s first cheese and chilli festival and a donkey derby. The month also saw President Trump visit former Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing street as part of his state visit and the council declare a climate emergency.
