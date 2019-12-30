Advertiser review of the year 2019: June

MAIDENHEAD: Controversial US President Donald Trump touched down in the UK as part of his state visit and D-Day commemorations. He was greeted by the Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street.

ASCOT: The sun shone for female racegoers as they donned their finest hats and dresses on Royal Ascot’s Ladies Day. Ref: 131443-1

BURNHAM: Live music and plenty of food and drink was on offer as thousands turned out for Burnham Festival. The annual event held at Burnham Park was bigger than ever, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance. Festival goers enjoyed live music on two stages from local musicians and bands with the fun running from 1pm to 10.30pm.Casual Madness. Ref:131425-8

ROYAL BOROUGH: Councillors declared an environment and climate emergency, committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and agreed to establish a cross-party working group to achieve its goal. The motion was triggered by a petition launched by the RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition (CEC) and passed at a full council meeting.

HOLYPORT: The rain did not dampen spirits for the 73rd Holyport Fair. As well as traditional fan favourites, new additions included music from Holyport College choir and band Espionage. Niall Bateman, nine and Luke Bateman, 10. Ref:131424-7

KNOWL HILL: Period railways were brought to life in front of hundreds of people as model train enthusiasts held a summer exhibition. Members of the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club brought out about 250 people to look at the displays in Knowl Hill Village Hall. Terry Gibson and Graham Mummery. Ref:131390-06

MAIDENHEAD: Foodies flocked to the Cheese and Chilli Festival in Town Moor, with live entertainment, stalls for every taste and attractions for children. However the organisers was left disappointed with the turnout and said they would like to promote the event more if it goes ahead next year.Alan Webb and Emma Fairley.Chilli eating competition. Ref:131452-12

MARLOW: The fourth annual Marlow Beerfest was held at the football club. More than 700 revellers soaked up the sunshine for the three-day event, which was held on the grounds and clubhouse of the Bostik League South Central side. Rohit Patel relaxes at the beerfest. Ref: 131363-5