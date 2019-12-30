Advertiser review of the year 2019: June

SITE INDEX

    There was plenty to keep people outdoors in June with summer fetes, Royal Ascot, Maidenhead’s first cheese and chilli festival and a donkey derby. The month also saw President Trump visit former Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing street as part of his state visit and the council declare a climate emergency.

     

     

